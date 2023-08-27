Sports Insider: Today’s Tour Championship; 50 to watch in college football

Find out how Viktor Hovland has pulled away from one of the top fields in golf with full reporting and analysis in the latest Sports Insider, as well as notes from around the course, today’s tee times and TV info, and more on today’s final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake.

This week’s 44-page edition also also outlines 50 of the top names in college football to keep tabs on this season — including, of course, a handful of Georgia Bulldogs out to earn a third straight national championship.

And the games have begun on the college gridiron — find out who got big bucks for winning this year’s MEAC/SWAC Challenge right here in Atlanta, with a photo gallery of the action on the field from football players to band musicians to fans, and video of the game’s highlights. See how a former ACC player keyed Notre Dame’s season-opening win as well, and get scores from around the NCAA’s “Week 0.”

Also, get the lowdown on Atlanta United’s big win over Nashville, with reporting available nowhere else — including the latest from Thiago Almada — and in-depth statistics on the game.

Plus: How the Angels failed to take care of injured two-way player Shohei Ohtani; comments from Chase Elliott after he came up short in his attempt to make the NASCAR playoffs on Saturday night in Daytona; the NBA’s season-defining 25 games to watch across the league; who’s meeting in the Little League World Series to play for the trophy; why some U.S. Open players get better perks than others — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

