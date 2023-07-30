Sports Insider: U.S. stars at World Cup; plus, Acuña poster in After the Game

Catch up with two of the stars of the evolving U.S. Women’s National Team, Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle, as well as their coach amid the squad’s 2023 World Cup run in the latest Sports Insider.

In this week’s 43-page edition, sports fans can also take a look at just a few of the career achievements of former UGA star running back Sony Michel, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday.

Also, find out how a former athlete is able to help baseball, softball and other sports’ players cure a dreaded disease of competition: the yips.

Plus: Why the Angels kept superstar Shohei Ohtani and what they must do to keep him long-term; the factors that can lead to some college teams falling victim to an atmosphere of hazing; how the top-ranked American in men’s tennis advanced to the final of the Atlanta Open; analysis of Atlanta United getting knocked out of the Leagues Cup by Cruz Azul — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Today’s ePaper edition includes After the Game coverage of the Braves. Ronald Acuña Jr. stole his 50th base Saturday in the first inning of the Braves’ 11-5 win over the Brewers to become the first player in MLB history with at least 20 home runs and 50 stolen bases before August. The AJC is celebrating his incredible feet — we mean, feat — with a special poster in today’s Braves After the Game section in your AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Also, a division rival of the Braves is having a fire sale amid a disappointing season. They traded away a 3-time Cy Young winner Saturday night, and the return they got includes a familiar name: 21-year-old shortstop Luisangel Acuña — the little brother of Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. Read all about the trade in today’s ePaper in the Sports Update section.

