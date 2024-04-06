Yellow Jackets have final tune-up before spring game

Georgia Tech scrimmaged for the second time this spring Saturday, the team’s final tune-up before its annual spring game next Saturday.

Second-year coach Brent Key said the Yellow Jackets ran 120 plays in a myriad of different settings Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“I was pleased with it, I was. I was pleased with some of the improvements we made over the course of a week,” Key said. “That’s really what we’re looking at right now. We’re not looking at over the course of the whole spring, we’re not looking at where we’re gonna be in the fall. We’re looking at are we improving each day and every week? As we sit down and assess every Monday morning where we were the past week, did we improve individually, did we improve collectively? We’ll watch the tape and assess everything.”