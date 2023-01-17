ajc logo
Where Georgia Tech’s transfers ended up

Georgia Tech
16 minutes ago

With former Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh’s announcement Monday evening that he was transferring to Massachusetts, 10 of the 11 former Yellow Jackets who went into the transfer portal since the start of the 2022 season have announced landing spots. The lone player still in search of a destination is wide receiver Kalani Norris, who left the team during the season but only went into the portal last Thursday. Here’s a list of where the other 10 have landed.

Offensive lineman R.J. Adams – Memphis

Adams was a backup guard/center who did not appear in a game this season after transferring from Kentucky.

Safety Derrik Allen – North Carolina

Allen started two games this season but saw his playing time decline as LaMiles Brooks came on. He’ll join his brother Marcus at UNC.

Kicker Jude Kelley – Chattanooga

Kelley struggled on field goal tries and lost his job to Gavin Stewart. He was a superior onside-kick specialist.

Wide receiver Ryan King – East Carolina

A big target, King played in 22 games the past two seasons but had trouble breaking into the rotation.

Linebacker Demetrius Knight – Charlotte

One of the fastest and most dedicated players on the roster, Knight contributed on special teams but couldn’t win much time on defense.

Wide receiver Nate McCollum – North Carolina

Arguably the most significant transfer loss for Tech this offseason, McCollum led the Jackets in receptions and receiving yardage in a breakout season.

Running back Dylan McDuffie – Charlotte

McDuffie came to Tech from Buffalo last offseason after rushing for 1,049 yards in 2021, but didn’t play much behind Hassan Hall and Dontae Smith.

Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh – Massachusetts

Phommachanh arrived last summer from Clemson as a challenger to Jeff Sims, but ended up the fourth-string option. He was instrumental in the Jackets’ upset of North Carolina.

Quarterback Jeff Sims – Nebraska

A three-year starter, Sims and former running back Jahmyr Gibbs symbolized the promise of the Geoff Collins era. At Nebraska, he’ll play for Collins’ close friend Matt Rhule.

Offensive lineman Paula Vaipulu – North Texas

Vaipulu started eight games over two seasons, mainly playing as a backup at guard. He returns to his home state of Texas.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

