Where Georgia Tech’s transfers ended up

Kicker Jude Kelley – Chattanooga

Kelley struggled on field goal tries and lost his job to Gavin Stewart. He was a superior onside-kick specialist.

Wide receiver Ryan King – East Carolina

A big target, King played in 22 games the past two seasons but had trouble breaking into the rotation.

Linebacker Demetrius Knight – Charlotte

One of the fastest and most dedicated players on the roster, Knight contributed on special teams but couldn’t win much time on defense.

Wide receiver Nate McCollum – North Carolina

Arguably the most significant transfer loss for Tech this offseason, McCollum led the Jackets in receptions and receiving yardage in a breakout season.

Running back Dylan McDuffie – Charlotte

McDuffie came to Tech from Buffalo last offseason after rushing for 1,049 yards in 2021, but didn’t play much behind Hassan Hall and Dontae Smith.

Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh – Massachusetts

Phommachanh arrived last summer from Clemson as a challenger to Jeff Sims, but ended up the fourth-string option. He was instrumental in the Jackets’ upset of North Carolina.

Quarterback Jeff Sims – Nebraska

A three-year starter, Sims and former running back Jahmyr Gibbs symbolized the promise of the Geoff Collins era. At Nebraska, he’ll play for Collins’ close friend Matt Rhule.

Offensive lineman Paula Vaipulu – North Texas

Vaipulu started eight games over two seasons, mainly playing as a backup at guard. He returns to his home state of Texas.

