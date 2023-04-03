Transfer in, transfers out at Georgia Tech

Dowuona played three seasons for the Wolfpack, starting 27 games in the 2021-22 season (when he averaged 4.1 points and 4.1 rebounds) before seeing his playing time drastically reduced this past season. Dowuona, 6-foot-11 and 225 pounds, is from Ghana but played his high school basketball at the Heritage School in Newnan. He was teammates at Heritage with Tech guard Lance Terry.

Particularly as Howard departs, Dowuona gives Stoudamire an experienced post player who could step in for Ja’von Franklin, who averaged 9.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in his lone season with the Jackets.