Next stop for Georgia Tech volleyball: No. 1 Nebraska

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Nebraska is the No. 1-ranked team in the nation and 30-1, having lost only in a sweep at Wisconsin on Nov. 19. The Cornhuskers are in the Round of 16 for the 12th consecutive season, have won 20 consecutive NCAA tournament matches at home and have reeled off 21 in a row overall at home. Nebraska won the national title in 2017 and finished runner-up in 2018 and 2021.

On Saturday, Nebraska swept Missouri to advance to the third round, winning in front of 8,640 fans.

“Nebraska is awesome. They’ve done so much for the game of volleyball,” Tech coach Michelle Collier said. “Obviously they have a great program that has really helped grow the game. Their fans are very loyal, but also very respectful. So I think that we’re gonna have a great volleyball environment. I think that it’s a very unique opportunity for our players and for our program to be competing at this level at this round with them.

“So we understand the challenge, but we’re also looking forward to just enjoying the moment and being in the moment and really kind of making the most of the opportunity we have to compete over there.”

Tech (24-6) is in the third round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons, having advanced to the quarterfinals in 2021, where it defeated Ohio State before losing to top-seeded Louisville. This year’s Jackets beat South Alabama 3-1 on Thursday and then had to rally Friday to beat Florida 3-2 on the Gators’ home court.

Collier’s team was up 2-1 in the latter match before losing 25-18 in the fourth set which forced a fifth set. Tech trailed 8-4 but rallied to go up 14-13 and then, with the score tied at 14-14, closed the match with a kill and block.

Manyang and Collier explained the Jackets’ mantra to continue to play the next ball, no matter the score or circumstance, helped pull them through last week in Gainesville, Florida.

“I think right now, in the moment, in the heat of the NCAA, any night could be your night, and it’s do-or-die. So even if it isn’t our best or it is our best, our main goal is just survive and advance,” Manyang said. “The team is just gonna stick together and compete with each other however it looks. If it’s our best, great. If it’s not, we figure it out.”

Nebraska, which beat Long Island to begin its tournament run, ranks fifth nationally in blocks per set and sixth in opponents hitting percentage. Freshman setter Bergen Reilly is one of the nation’s top servers with seven aces and junior outside hitter Merritt Beason averages 4.2 kills per set.

When asked how many facets of the game Tech will have to be sharp in Thursday, Collier quipped, “a lot.”

“Great players on the other side, great players on our side. Great coaches on both sides of the net. It’s gonna be a battle,” she said. “We do have to be balanced. We have to serve really, really well to try to minimize their offensive weapons. But they’re definitely the No. 1 team in the country for a reason.

“This season has shown that anybody can compete with anybody, so the game is played between the lines. We’re gonna prepare ourselves and give them our best shot.”

Tech has faced Nebraska twice before, a 2003 win in Lincoln and a 2015 loss in Lincoln.