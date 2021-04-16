Minnesota too much for Georgia Tech in NCAA volleyball tournament

Minnesota’s defensive might was evidenced in Tech’s hitting percentage (.169), well below its season average of .285, which leads the ACC. Minnesota’s percentage was .359.

“I think seeing that kind of team on the other side of the court is really different from what we see in the ACC, so we just learned that we can’t back down and be scared of a team that’s higher ranked than us,” middle blocker Kayla Kaiser said. “So, like learning with ourselves, just keeping our head high, our chests forward, and swinging hard, going hard after the ball – learning that we can compete with that level and we can be at that level one day.”

In terms of matches and sets played this season, Tech’s top nine players have at least two more seasons of eligibility, including five who have earned All-ACC honors.

“I’m proud of the way we showed up and really excited about the future,” Collier said.

