Louisiana safety picks Georgia Tech

Yet another 2024 prospect committed to Georgia Tech on Monday when three-star safety Christian Pritchett announced he would be a Yellow Jacket.

Pritchett, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound safety chose Tech over Arkansas, Duke, Indiana and Vanderbilt, among others. He is considered a top-50 player in the state of Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite.

At St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Pritchett also plays quarterback for the Purple Knights and competes on the track and field team. Pritchett took an official visit to Tech in June.

Pritchett is the 23rd commitment in Tech’s 2024 signing class, a class which ranks 22nd nationally and fifth in the ACC according to the 247Sports Composite.