Jalen Forrest, son of Yellow Jackets great, transferring to Georgia Tech

James Forrest said he fielded calls from Tennessee and Vanderbilt, and “every mid-major program in the country called.”

Jalen Forrest can play both guard spots and becomes the sixth player to transfer to Tech since Stoudamire’s hire March 13. Forrest follows Tyzhaun Claude, a 6-8 forward from Western Carolina, Ebenezer Dowuona, a 6-11 forward from N.C. State, Tafara Gapare, 6-9 forward from Massachusetts, Amaree Abram, a 6-4 guard from Ole Miss, and Kowacie Reeves, a 6-6 guard from Florida and Westside High in Macon. Tech’s roster now has 10 scholarship players, with guard Miles Kelly having entered the NBA draft process while retaining his eligibility.

The elder Forrest, who runs an Atlanta-based AAU team, has kept a keen eye on Stoudamire’s recruitment of the portal.

“Putting the team together, getting the wings, the bigs and with (Jalen) and Amaree coming in together, sheesh, it’s just a different ballgame now,” he said, laughing.

In his day at the old Alexander Memorial Coliseum, James Forrest was a high-scoring and athletic forward for coach Bobby Cremins whose career scoring and rebounding totals both rank seventh most in school history. A two-time All-ACC selection and the MVP of the 1993 ACC Tournament, he may be remembered best for his desperation 3-pointer that beat USC in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in 1992, one of three career 3-pointers.

In a new era for the team, his son will have the opportunity to make his own name.

“It’s worked itself out,” the elder Forrest said. “I couldn’t be happier for him. He’s a tough kid; he’s a hardworking kid.”

James Forrest and Stoudamire have a relationship that dates to their being college basketball contemporaries. He called the new coach “as great of a hire as (athletic director J Batt) could have found” and called on fellow Tech alumni to rally around in support of the team.

“We ran this state basketball-wise for a while,” Forrest said. “You can’t run everything, but we did run it in basketball before. We’re going to run it again.”