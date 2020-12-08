Georgia Tech’s Pressley Harvin named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

Harvin ranks third nationally in punting average at 47.6 yards per punt, which is ahead of Tech’s school record for a single-season average (45.6 yards per punt, set by Rodney Williams in 1997). Tech also ranks third in net punting in FBS at 44.1 yards per punt. He twice has been named the Ray Guy Award punter of the week, after his performances against Central Florida and Boston College.

Harvin has the award in his sights, “because it’s not just me, it’s all 11 of us on the field,” he said.