Georgia Tech’s Pressley Harvin named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s punter of the year.
Harvin ranks third nationally in punting average at 47.6 yards per punt, which is ahead of Tech’s school record for a single-season average (45.6 yards per punt, set by Rodney Williams in 1997). Tech also ranks third in net punting in FBS at 44.1 yards per punt. He twice has been named the Ray Guy Award punter of the week, after his performances against Central Florida and Boston College.
Harvin has the award in his sights, “because it’s not just me, it’s all 11 of us on the field,” he said.
A voting panel will select three finalists, which will be announced Dec. 22. The winner will be announced Jan. 7.
Harvin is seeking to become Tech’s second Ray Guy Award winner following Durant Brooks in 2007. Four Tech players have won national awards – Joe Hamilton (Davey O’Brien Award in 1999 for top quarterback) Calvin Johnson (Biletnikoff Award in 2006 for top wide receiver), Sean Bedford (Burlsworth Trophy in 2010 for top former walk-on) and Brooks.