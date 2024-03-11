Georgia Tech’s Miles Kelly, Baye Ndongo honored by ACC

Kelly became the 48th Tech player to reach 1,000 career points Feb. 21 against Clemson and has entered the top 10 in program history in 3-point field goals (183). He has reached double figures in all but five games this season, has scored 20 or more eight times and has four double-doubles in points and rebounds.

Ndongo missed Tech’s first three games with a hand injury, but has started every game since. The 6-foot-9 forward from Mboro, Senegal, is one of only two freshmen in Division I to average 12 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while hitting at least 56% of his shots from the floor. Only Chris Bosh (2003) and Derrick Favors (2010) have exceeded all those numbers as Tech freshmen.

Ndongo has led the Jackets in scoring nine times and in rebounding 17 times while posting six double-doubles. He was named the ACC’s rookie of the week three times this season. Ndongo is the first Tech freshman since Josh Okogie (2017) to be voted to the all-rookie team.