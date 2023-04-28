Georgia Tech’s Keion White awaits draft call in second round

White was seen as a possible first-round pick after his standout season for the Yellow Jackets – the NFL invited him to the draft in Kansas City, Missouri, for that reason – but he was not among the four defensive ends selected, two of whom were taken among the final four picks of the round. Tech’s wait for its first first-round draft pick since 2010 (Derrick Morgan and Demaryius Thomas) will extend another year. Tech’s most recent second-round pick was in 2016 (Adam Gotsis).

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

White was among four of the 17 invitees to Kansas City who were not selected. A comment that White, who was a two-star prospect coming out of high school, made at the Tech Pro Day suggests that he was equipped to handle not being among the first 32 players picked.