Georgia Tech women drop fourth straight, face Virginia Tech at ACC tournament

Tonie Morgan posted a career-high 31 points and Georgia Tech rallied back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Yellow Jackets could not pull out the win at Stanford, falling 87-82 in its final regular season game of the season.
Tech (21-9, 9-9 ACC) dropped its fourth straight game to end the regular season and fell to the No. 9 seed in the upcoming ACC tournament. The Jackets are scheduled to face No. 8-seed Virginia Tech at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
On Sunday at Stanford, Morgan’s 31-point performance marked her fourth 20-plus-point game of the season. She reached the career-high by converting 12 field goals and 6 of 7 shots from the free throw line. The junior also led the Jackets in assists by finishing with six.
Morgan was followed in scoring by Rusne Augustinaite (14), Chazadi Wright (13) and Kara Dunn (11).
After shaking off a slow first quarter that brought a 13-point deficit, Tech responded in the second quarter by shooting 57.9%, including a 5-for-10 showing from three-point range to come back within one multiple times. Augustinaite came off the bench and immediately sparked the Jackets. Her 3-pointer at 7:10 to ignite a 14-4 run, drawing the Jackets to within 35-34, capped by a three-point play from Morgan. The Cardinal closed the frame with an 11-5 spurt to hold a 46-39 halftime lead.
Stanford reopened a 15-point lead in the third, but Tech did not go lightly, as the Jackets rallied back and used a 9-0 run early in the fourth to tie the game at 74-74 with 6:50 to play. Zoesha Smith gave the Jackets their first lead of the game with a jumper at 6:21 making it 76-74. The Cardinal regained the permanent lead on a Courtney Ogden bucket at 5:20. Stanford would limit Tech to a pair of field goals over the final stretch to take the win.
