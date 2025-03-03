Georgia Tech women drop fourth straight, face Virginia Tech at ACC tournament

Tonie Morgan posted a career-high 31 points and Georgia Tech rallied back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Yellow Jackets could not pull out the win at Stanford, falling 87-82 in its final regular season game of the season.

Tech (21-9, 9-9 ACC) dropped its fourth straight game to end the regular season and fell to the No. 9 seed in the upcoming ACC tournament. The Jackets are scheduled to face No. 8-seed Virginia Tech at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

On Sunday at Stanford, Morgan’s 31-point performance marked her fourth 20-plus-point game of the season. She reached the career-high by converting 12 field goals and 6 of 7 shots from the free throw line. The junior also led the Jackets in assists by finishing with six.