Georgia Tech women bow out of ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Georgia Tech cut the score to single digits in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t overcome Duke, falling 70-58 in the ACC Tournament second round in Greensboro, N.C. Thursday.

Stints of cold shooting from the Yellow Jackets (17-15) allowed the Blue Devils to open double-digit leads in the first half. After an Inés Noguero bucket in the first quarter broke a tie, Duke closed the frame with an 11-0 run to hold a 17-8 lead.

Back-to-back triples from Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan, respectively, to open the second quarter sparked an 8-0 Tech spurt, slicing the score to 17-16. Buckets from Rusne Augustinaite and Kayla Blackshear knotted the score at 20 before Duke posted an 18-1 run over nearly six minutes en route to a 38-26 lead at the break.

A nearly even third quarter left the Blue Devils with a 13-point lead entering the final period. Tech maintained pace with Duke and Morgan made it a nine-point game at 62-53 off a pair of free throws, but the Blue Devils held on for the win.

Morgan finished with 19 points to average 21.5 points per game in the tournament. She just missed a triple-double with eight rebounds and seven assists. Dunn added 14 points while Augustinaite contributed 11.