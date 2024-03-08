BreakingNews
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech women bow out of ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech's Tonie Morgan (left) averaged 21.5 points per game in the tournament. AP file photo

By Staff and wire reports
53 minutes ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Georgia Tech cut the score to single digits in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t overcome Duke, falling 70-58 in the ACC Tournament second round in Greensboro, N.C. Thursday.

Stints of cold shooting from the Yellow Jackets (17-15) allowed the Blue Devils to open double-digit leads in the first half. After an Inés Noguero bucket in the first quarter broke a tie, Duke closed the frame with an 11-0 run to hold a 17-8 lead.

Back-to-back triples from Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan, respectively, to open the second quarter sparked an 8-0 Tech spurt, slicing the score to 17-16. Buckets from Rusne Augustinaite and Kayla Blackshear knotted the score at 20 before Duke posted an 18-1 run over nearly six minutes en route to a 38-26 lead at the break.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Jackets

A nearly even third quarter left the Blue Devils with a 13-point lead entering the final period. Tech maintained pace with Duke and Morgan made it a nine-point game at 62-53 off a pair of free throws, but the Blue Devils held on for the win.

Morgan finished with 19 points to average 21.5 points per game in the tournament. She just missed a triple-double with eight rebounds and seven assists. Dunn added 14 points while Augustinaite contributed 11.

