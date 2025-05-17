Georgia Tech wins ACC regular season title

Drew Burress went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored, Brady Jones and Jaylen Paden combined to toss a six-hitter and Georgia Tech clinched its first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship in 20 years with an 8-2 triumph at No. 20 Duke on Saturday.

Tech (39-16, 19-11 ACC) came out on top in a tight ACC race that saw six teams win at least 17 conference games, earning its first regular-season championship since it tied for first place in 2011 and its first outright title 2005. It is Tech’s fifth regular-season championship under coach Danny Hall (1997, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2011), who announced in March that this would be his final season at the helm of the Yellow Jackets.

Top-seeded Tech has a double-bye in next week’s ACC Tournament and opens postseason play at 3 p.m. Thursday against Wake Forest, Miami or California. The single-elimination tournament will be held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.