Georgia Tech weekly baseball report: Yellow Jackets go 3-1, look to take series from Marshall on Monday

At the start of each week throughout the regular season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will take a closer look at the Georgia Tech baseball team. Here’s a breakdown going into the week:
Record: 6-1
Streak: Won 1
RPI: N/A
Last week: 3-1
-Tuesday: Won 5-3 at Georgia Southern
-Friday: Beat Marshall 12-1 (7 innings)
-Saturday: Lost to Marshall 4-2
-Sunday: Beat Marshall 11-6
This week
-Monday: vs. Marshall, 1 p.m.
-Wednesday: vs. West Georgia, 4 p.m.
-Friday: vs. Western Michigan, 4 p.m.
-Saturday: vs. Western Michigan, 2 p.m.
-Sunday: vs. Western Michigan, 1 p.m.
Week in review
The Yellow Jackets ended the week with an 11-6 victory over Marshall. Freshmen Alex Hernandez and Drew Rogers homered in the win, and Mason Patel hurled three scoreless innings of relief.
Patel came up big Tuesday in Statesboro when he pitched 5⅓ perfect innings, retiring 16 consecutive batters, in Tech’s 5-3 win at Georgia Southern. Tech came back from a 3-1 deficit in the win and Jaylen Paden, a Georgia Southern transfer, stuck out the side in the ninth for the save.
The Jackets began the weekend by crushing Marshall 12-1 in seven innings Friday. Hernandez launched a grand slam in the second inning to go with two-run shots from Drew Burress and Vahn Lackey while Tate McKee delivered another strong start. McKee threw five innings and allowed only three hits and one earned run while striking out six.
Marshall got some revenge Saturday in a 4-2 victory, the Thundering Herd’s first of the season. Tech stranded 14 runners in the loss.
Week ahead
Tech will try to win the series against Marshall at 1 p.m. Monday.
The Jackets welcome West Georgia to Russ Chandler Stadium at 4 p.m. Wednesday, then Western Michigan comes to Atlanta for a three-game series starting Friday. West Georgia (4-2) has taken two of three games from New Orleans (a fourth game was canceled) and two of three from Ohio. Wednesday’s matchup with be the first road game of the season for the Wolves.
Western Michigan has started the season 0-6 and is scheduled to play Louisville at 4 p.m. Monday. The Broncos have lost twice Michigan State, twice to Dayton and twice to Louisville.
Western Michigan won 32 games in 2024 and played in the Lexington Regional.
