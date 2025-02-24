Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech weekly baseball report: Yellow Jackets go 3-1, look to take series from Marshall on Monday

Georgia Tech pitcher Mason Patel (29) delivers to an Auburn batter during their game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech pitcher Mason Patel (29) delivers to an Auburn batter during their game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

­­­At the start of each week throughout ­­­the regular season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will take a closer look at the Georgia Tech baseball team. Here’s a breakdown going into the week:

Record: 6-1

Streak: Won 1

RPI: N/A

Last week: 3-1

-Tuesday: Won 5-3 at Georgia Southern

-Friday: Beat Marshall 12-1 (7 innings)

-Saturday: Lost to Marshall 4-2

-Sunday: Beat Marshall 11-6

This week

-Monday: vs. Marshall, 1 p.m.

-Wednesday: vs. West Georgia, 4 p.m.

-Friday: vs. Western Michigan, 4 p.m.

-Saturday: vs. Western Michigan, 2 p.m.

-Sunday: vs. Western Michigan, 1 p.m.

Week in review

The Yellow Jackets ended the week with an 11-6 victory over Marshall. Freshmen Alex Hernandez and Drew Rogers homered in the win, and Mason Patel hurled three scoreless innings of relief.

Patel came up big Tuesday in Statesboro when he pitched 5⅓ perfect innings, retiring 16 consecutive batters, in Tech’s 5-3 win at Georgia Southern. Tech came back from a 3-1 deficit in the win and Jaylen Paden, a Georgia Southern transfer, stuck out the side in the ninth for the save.

The Jackets began the weekend by crushing Marshall 12-1 in seven innings Friday. Hernandez launched a grand slam in the second inning to go with two-run shots from Drew Burress and Vahn Lackey while Tate McKee delivered another strong start. McKee threw five innings and allowed only three hits and one earned run while striking out six.

Marshall got some revenge Saturday in a 4-2 victory, the Thundering Herd’s first of the season. Tech stranded 14 runners in the loss.

Week ahead

Tech will try to win the series against Marshall at 1 p.m. Monday.

The Jackets welcome West Georgia to Russ Chandler Stadium at 4 p.m. Wednesday, then Western Michigan comes to Atlanta for a three-game series starting Friday. West Georgia (4-2) has taken two of three games from New Orleans (a fourth game was canceled) and two of three from Ohio. Wednesday’s matchup with be the first road game of the season for the Wolves.

Western Michigan has started the season 0-6 and is scheduled to play Louisville at 4 p.m. Monday. The Broncos have lost twice Michigan State, twice to Dayton and twice to Louisville.

Western Michigan won 32 games in 2024 and played in the Lexington Regional.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall questions a call during the game against Army at Foley Field Saturday June 1, 2024 in Athens, GA (Nell Carroll for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nell Carroll

Georgia Tech weekly baseball report: Yellow Jackets sweep opening series

Tech resumes its annual rivalry with Georgia Southern when it travels to Statesboro for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday.

Georgia baseball keeps national ranking in top polls after 3-1 start to season

Georgia’s expectations entering its second season under coach Wes Johnson are much higher than they were to start 2024.

Bulldogs sweep doubleheader in first games at upgraded Foley Field

The Latest

Freshman Dani Carnegie of Georgia Tech drives to the basketball against Mississippi State on Dec. 4, 2024 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. (Photo by Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Credit: Danny Karnik

No. 20 Georgia Tech falls in home finale to Florida State

Georgia Tech falls flat in loss at Boston College

Report: Georgia Tech to add defensive assistant

Featured

Lee Reid, executive director of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, speaks during a board meeting in December. The board is looking to revamp its review process in response to concerns of inaction. (Christina Matacotta / For the AJC)

Police deadly force cases must be investigated, say Dickens, City Council

Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to revamp process to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, in response to concerns of inaction.

‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Key moments in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the resulting investigation and criminal cases involving Travis & Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.

Lost on Oconee: A boat empty, a woman dead, a man missing, few answers

On Georgia's Lake Oconee, the mystery builds after woman found floating, dead, and her fiance can't be found after boat trip.