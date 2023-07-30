Georgia Tech turns to transfers to fill holes at linebacker

This is the eighth in a nine-part position-by-position series analyzing the Georgia Tech roster continuing with a look at linebackers for the Yellow Jackets. Players report for preseason practice Monday, and the first practice is Tuesday.

Tech certainly has some important questions to answer when it comes to linebacker spots. First-year assistant Kevin Sherrer, who has coached the position with the New York Giants and for Tennessee and Georgia, is charged with filling significant holes left by Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley.

Thomas and Eley combined for a whopping 230 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss and 5-1/2 sacks in 2022. Here’s a closer look at the players who could fill that void in 2023:

Andrew White, Braelen Oliver, Paul Moala and Austin Dean: Tech didn’t take any chances in the offseason when it came to shoring up the depth of the linebacker corps. Coach Brent Key signed four transfers in the offseason in White (Texas A&M), Oliver (Minnesota), Moala (Idaho) and Dean (Rutgers).

White (6-foot-3, 228 pounds) will definitely be a frontrunner to move into a starting role after four seasons in College Station, Texas, where he racked up 139 stops, 5-1/2 sacks and a pick. Oliver (6-foot, 217) was at Minnesota for five seasons and started 10 of 12 games for the Golden Gophers in 2022.

Moala began his career at Notre Dame before playing at Idaho in 2022. He had 61 stops and a team-high seven tackles for loss there.

Trenilyas Tatum: A 6-2, 208-pound product of Mount Zion High, Tatum should also be in the mix for significant playing time. He played in 12 games last season, recorded 31 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble.

The freshmen: Nacari Ashley (6-3, 210) leads a trio of signees from the 2023 class at the position. The Marietta High graduate was Tech’s second-highest rated signee. Ashton Heflin (Newnan High) and Jacon Cruz (North Cobb Christian) are also true freshmen on the Tech roster.