Georgia Tech needs more production out of experienced tight ends

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By
1 hour ago
This is the fifth in a nine-part position-by-position series analyzing the Georgia Tech roster continuing with a look at Yellow Jackets tight ends. Players report for preseason practice July 31, and the first practice is Aug. 1.

One area of strength for the Georgia Tech offense in 2023 could be at the tight end spot, if the Yellow Jackets can find more production in the passing game out of the group. Tech returns its top two pass catchers at the position from a season ago and added some depth in the offseason via the transfer portal.

Here’s a breakdown of the position:

Dylan Leonard: A senior who has been with Tech since 2019, Leonard played in nine games in 2022 and caught 11 passes for 90 yards. The year before that he hauled in 11 passes for 112 yards. Those are modest numbers, but the Milton High product who arrived at Tech as a walk-on has 37 career games under his belt, which makes him a veteran leader among the group.

Luke Benson: Benson began his career at Syracuse, where he spent three seasons, caught a total of 19 passes for 261 yards and scored five times. In his debut season with Tech, Benson played in 11 games and caught nine passes for 85 yards.

Brett Seither: Arriving from rival Georgia earlier this year, Seither played in 27 career games for the Bulldogs. A 6-foot-5, 233-pound native of Florida, Seither hasn’t recorded a reception since 2021 and has one career touchdown catch.

Jackson Long: Long took a redshirt in 2022 at South Florida. He’s a former three-star prospect from Hendersonville, Tennessee. Long’s father, Kevin Long, was a teammate of Tech quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke at Florida State.

Billy Ward: Ward has played in 31 career games, primarily on special teams. Ward, from Locust Grove High, is a former three-star prep prospect.

Tech’s tight ends will be coached this season by offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

