Georgia Tech loses to Virginia, will play ACC tournament opener Tuesday

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dropped their regular-season finale on the road Saturday, falling to Virginia 72-57 in Charlottesville, Va.

Next up for the Jackets -- a first-round matchup against Notre Dame Tuesday (2 p.m.) in the ACC tournament in Washington, D.C.

Baye Ndongo was the lone player to reach double figures for Georgia Tech (14-17, 7-13), scoring 21 on 8-for-12 shooting. He had nine rebounds and five of the Yellow Jackets’ 12 turnovers.

Reece Beekman finished with 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds on senior night for the Cavaliers (22-9, 13-7). Virginia clinched the third seed and earned a double bye in the conference tournament while Georgia Tech tied Notre Dame for 12th place in the 14-team conference.

Beekman had 13 points and five assists in the first half and Virginia took a 38-24 lead into intermission. Kyle Sturdivant sank a 3-pointer to pull Georgia Tech even at 15 with 9:11 remaining. Blake Buchanan answered with a basket, Beekman hit 1 of 2 free throws and a 3-pointer and the Cavaliers stayed in front after eight prior lead changes. Ndongo had 10 first-half points for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech got within nine early in the second half, but Murray buried a 3-pointer, Beekman followed with a dunk and Virginia led by double digits the rest of the way.