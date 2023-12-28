Georgia Tech linebacker enters transfer portal

Georgia Tech starting linebacker Trenilyas Tatum has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Tatum, a 6-foot-2, 214-pound junior, played in all 13 games for the Yellow Jackets in 2023 as one of the defense’s starters at the position. He made 38 tackles (four for a loss) and had his best game, according to Pro Football Focus, in Tech’s win over Syracuse in November.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

A graduate of Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro, Tatum played in 12 games as a sophomore and 10 games as a freshman in 2019. He made 81 career tackles.