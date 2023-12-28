Georgia Tech linebacker enters transfer portal

Georgia Tech starting linebacker Trenilyas Tatum has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports Thursday.
Tatum, a 6-foot-2, 214-pound junior, played in all 13 games for the Yellow Jackets in 2023 as one of the defense’s starters at the position. He made 38 tackles (four for a loss) and had his best game, according to Pro Football Focus, in Tech’s win over Syracuse in November.
A graduate of Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro, Tatum played in 12 games as a sophomore and 10 games as a freshman in 2019. He made 81 career tackles.
Tech’s loss of Tatum brings Tech’s outgoing transfer total to 16. Tatum joins quarterback Zach Gibson, defensive backs Kenan Johnson and Kenyatta Watson, defensive end Kyle Kennard, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis, linebacker Ashton Heflin, offensive linemen Paul Tchio, Tyler Gibson, Elias Cloy and defensive linemen Noah Collins, Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore, Malcolm Pugh, Etinosa Reuben and Bryston Dixon as players who have decided to depart Tech.
