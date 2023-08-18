Georgia Tech hires two more assistant coaches, completes staff

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire completed his staff for his inaugural season as coach of the Yellow Jackets.

Stoudamire, who was hired in March to replace Josh Pastner, announced Friday the hires of Nate Babcock and Bonzi Wells as assistant coaches. Babcock, the nephew of former Hawks general manager Pete Babcock, was an assistant coach for the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League. Wells was head coach at LeMoyne-Owen, a Division II school in Memphis, Tennessee.

They join associate head coach Karl Hobbs and assistant coaches Terry Parker Jr. and Pershin Williams on Tech’s staff.

Stoudamire also added three people to his support staff: director of player personnel Matt Holt, director of strength and conditioning Justin Landry and recruiting and operations coordinator Jake Alburtus.

Holt comes from Nebraska, where he spent the past six seasons as video coordinator. Landry spent the past three years working with the men’s and women’s basketball programs at San Diego State and Alburtus, was a graduate assistant at Arkansas the past two years.

“I’m excited about the people we’ve been able to bring in to this program,” Stoudamire said in a statement from Tech. “This is a versatile group, and it’s a youthful group. I wanted some younger guys for the most part, but we do have some experience on the staff as well. I like the diversity. I like the different basketball minds that we have. We have a mixture of college and pro backgrounds that will serve us well.”