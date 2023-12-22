Georgia Tech guard Lance Terry to miss remainder of season

After missing the first nine games of the season with an injury, Georgia Tech senior guard Lance Terry elected to redshirt and will sit out the remainder of the 2023-24 season, Tech announced Friday.
Terry was the Yellow Jackets’ No. 2 scorer last season, averaging 10.1 points per game. A native of College Park who played three seasons at Gardner-Webb before transferring to Tech in the summer of 2022, Terry has made 38.8% of his 3-point attempts and 81.4% of his free throws for the Jackets.
He played in 29 games and started 21 last season.
“I wanted to be able to play an entire season for my last year,” Terry said in a release. “It also allows me to practice and learn under coach (Damon) Stoudamire and his staff for an additional year, which will benefit me a lot. There’s nothing but positive things that can come out of this.”
Terry has averaged 10.6 points a game for his career, connected on 44.1% of his shots from the floor, 37.2% of his 3′s and 81.9% of his free throws.
About the Author