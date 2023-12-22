Georgia Tech guard Lance Terry to miss remainder of season

After missing the first nine games of the season with an injury, Georgia Tech senior guard Lance Terry elected to redshirt and will sit out the remainder of the 2023-24 season, Tech announced Friday.

Terry was the Yellow Jackets’ No. 2 scorer last season, averaging 10.1 points per game. A native of College Park who played three seasons at Gardner-Webb before transferring to Tech in the summer of 2022, Terry has made 38.8% of his 3-point attempts and 81.4% of his free throws for the Jackets.

He played in 29 games and started 21 last season.