Georgia Tech football updates spring roster

Tech also added 18 transfers to the roster. Three of those players are wide receivers in Debron Gatling (5-11, 195; South Carolina) and former Florida International standouts Dean Patterson (6-2, 205) and Eric Rivers (5-11, 175). Patterson and Rivers combined for 112 catches for 1,857 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2024.

Defensive line also was an area Tech bulked up through recruiting and the transfer portal. Matthew Alexander (6-3, 295) joined the Jackets from Central Florida, A.J. Hoffler (6-4, 260) from Clemson, Brayden Manley (6-2, 245) from Mercer and Ronald Triplette (6-2, 250) from Texas-San Antonio.

There are two new additions on the coaching staff as well in defensive coordinator Blake Gideon and cornerbacks coach Kolbie Jones.

Tech is coming off a second consecutive 7-6 season and 5-3 mark in the ACC. The Jackets lost the Birmingham Bowl to Vanderbilt in December and since that game, four players transferred (defensive back Jayden Davis, linebackers Jacob Cruz and Caleb Dozier and offensive lineman Kai Greer) and two offensive linemen (Nick Pearson and Bobby Campbell) no longer are with the program.

The Jackets are scheduled to open spring practice March 4, play their annual spring game April 12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium and open the season Aug. 30 at Colorado.