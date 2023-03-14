Brent Key begins his first spring practice: ‘This is a new football team’

“They might have called it something different; really, it was the same thing,” Key said. “And the way practiced flowed, the way it went, what drill went to the next drill, how it progressed, how you built upon a practice in a part-part-part-whole-type scenario, those things hadn’t changed regardless.”

He barked at the offensive line, his former position group before being promoted midseason to interim head coach last season to replace Geoff Collins, for a lack of focus during an 11-on-11 period at the end of practice.

Among other things, he has urged his players to set a standard in spring practice, summer workouts and in the preseason leading to the season opener against Louisville on Sept. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We don’t have a standard yet,” Key said. “Their job is to go out and create that standard. So I don’t want to hear cheesy coach talk right now unless you really understand what it means. And to go play to a standard, well, there is none. This is a new football team.”

Fifteen weeks into his job, Key has shaped the program according to his vision in myriad ways. Most notably, he has brought on new coaches and support staff in tune with his plan for coaching, developing and recruiting. Two months of strength and conditioning workouts preceded Monday’s practice.

“I think we’ve showed major improvements,” he said.

Spring practice, which concludes April 15 with the spring game, will send the Yellow Jackets further down the path that Key has laid out.

As the Jackets practiced in helmets, jerseys and shorts, there wasn’t too much to glean about the state of Key’s team. Full-pads practices will come later after players are acclimatized.

Quarterback Zach Pyron, back from a broken clavicle injury that ended his season and wearing a new jersey number (5, from 14), threw tight spirals that found their targets. New linebacker Andre White carried his notable size (6-foot-3 and 235 pounds) well. Defensive back Sirad Bryant made an acrobatic interception of a deep ball in an 11-on-11 drill.

New offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was one of seven new coaches on the practice field with their players. Faulkner gave constant feedback, lined up at defensive back to give receivers an opponent to play off of in individual drills and exuded an air of urgency.

Key extolled Faulkner’s football knowledge, his understanding of Tech (“what this place can be”) and his ability to teach the offense not just to players, but coaches as well.

“And that’s what you look for, is a guy that has a belief, has a system, knows what he believes in, but also understands that regardless of what that system is, we’ve got to make sure that system fits our current players,” Key said.

Offensive line coach Geep Wade was another newcomer. As he drilled the linemen on shuffling to the outside in pass protection, he reinforced teaching points by peppering players with questions.

“Don’t be so fast you get weak where?” he asked Jordan Williams, working at guard Monday.

“Inside,” Williams responded.

Across the two fields, coaches oversaw drill work and emphasized teaching points.

“It’s about developing the core building blocks of a football team,” Key said. “It’s about base fundamentals. It’s about techniques. It’s not really about the plays that we’re going to run on offense or the calls on defense or the blitzes or the coverages, or what type of schemes on special teams. It’s basically about developing ourselves as good football players and the building blocks that go along with that. That hasn’t changed in 100 years.”

About 20 recruits watched from the sidelines. They included Henry Hasselbeck from Massachusetts, the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck who committed to play lacrosse at Maryland. (Matt Hasselbeck, a teammate of Tech scouting director Kenyatta Watson at Boston College, also was at practice Monday, and Henry announced a scholarship offer from Tech later in the day.) Three others were Rome High defensive lineman Justin Terrell (who committed to Wake Forest in February), four-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans from Texas (committed to Texas A&M), and four-star athlete Amir Jackson from Portal High near Statesboro.

Key said that coaches will stress the development of four traits in the spring – toughness, discipline, execution and commitment.

“Toughness is a skill,” Key said. “It’s not something we’re born with. It’s a skill. It’s something that can be coached, it’s something that can be developed. It’s something that is expected by myself through the coaches and the coaches to the players, and it’s something that’ll be coached every day and something that’ll be developed throughout this entire spring of football.”

