Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech continues to use spring as evaluation for roster development

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key (right) and former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (left) watch during Georgia Tech Pro Day at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key (right) and former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (left) watch during Georgia Tech Pro Day at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech football isn’t for everyone, and not everyone is a fit for Georgia Tech football.

It’s a reality third-year coach Brent Key is comfortable speaking on. It’s a reality that means what Tech’s roster looks like this month as spring practice winds down likely won’t be how it stands come August before the Yellow Jackets travel to play Colorado.

In essence, Tech’s spring football is a tryout period for a lot of players, from veterans down to rookies. Some of those players will opt to seek out a new home later this month via the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“The most important portal is out there on that football field right now. That’s the most important portal that’s there, are the guys on our football team. And I want everybody to understand that. The current Georgia Tech football team are the most important,” Key said Saturday. “Now there’s some people that feel they might not have the opportunity to play here as quickly. Or maybe it’s a senior and they want to (play elsewhere). Look, I understand that, and that’s why they created (the portal). And I’m more than willing to help those guys and talk through it. But you have to be open and honest about it.

“We all know there’s cuts that have to be made. But just because there’s cuts that have be made, there’s the (wide receiver) Chris Elko’s of the world that get put on scholarship (Friday), too, now.”

Key watched his team scrimmage Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium, its second scrimmage of the spring practice season. After the first such scrimmage March 29, running back Anthony Carrie told Rivals and On3 he plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal which is open from April 16-25.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Carrie, a sophomore, played seven games in 2024 for Tech and rushed for 120 yards as a part of a running back group decimated by injuries. But this spring, Carrie found himself competing for touches with Jamal Haynes, Daylon Gordon, Trelain Maddox, Pennsylvania transfer Malachi Hosley and true freshman J.P. Powell.

Carrie likely won’t be the last current Jacket to decide to leave the program after spring practice concludes.

“Look, there’s guys that are gonna leave and you can’t control their thoughts. You can’t control their mind. I learned that over the last two years,” Key said last week on 680 The Fan. “We gotta do our best and put everything we have into these kids the way we know is right in order to build a championship football team. You can’t control some of the things you can’t control.”

Tech has three practices next week before the Jackets trot onto the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the program’s annual spring game next Saturday. That showcase will be a small window into which players have made strides toward competing for a spot on the fall depth chart and which ones who have work to do.

The latter group won’t be coddled, according to Key.

“Our job is to coach and tweak and develop, it’s not to blow sunshine up the crack of their (butt),” Key added. “It’s to tell them what they’re doing correctly, teach them how to do it right. The expectation is to do it correctly, our job as coaches and teachers is to get them to do the hard things that they don’t always necessarily always want to do and to do it consistently.”

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Prepare for a new and improved tailgating experience at all Georgia Tech home games this upcoming season as the details of the 'Helluva Block Party' have been released. (AJC file photo)

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia Tech continuing to host prospects, looking to build 2026 class

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key displeased with inconsistencies in spring scrimmage

Freshmen quarterbacks waiting in the wings behind Georgia Tech’s Haynes King

Aaron Philo and Graham Knowles are Tech’s No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks, respectively, this spring behind incumbent starter Haynes King.

The Latest

Georgia Tech defenders Lawson Pritchett (30), E.J. Lightest (2), Melvin Jordan IV (0) and Jackson Hamilton (17) run to the next drill during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech deep, versatile, experienced at linebacker in search of pecking order

Ex-Georgia Southern star Darius Eubanks charged with leading Georgia Tech linebackers

Georgia Tech basketball has another player enter the NCAA transfer portal

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp enteres the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia’s legislative session unfolded

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.