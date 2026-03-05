Georgia Tech Georgia Tech suffers 11th straight defeat Yellow Jackets fall to California, 76-65 Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts during an NCAA college basketball game at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Atlanta. California won 76-65 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Despite holding a halftime lead, despite holding their opponent without a 3-point field goal in the first half, despite playing at home for the final time this season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets still could not snap their long losing streak. Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 19 points, and Akai Fleming scored 16 points, but the Yellow Jackets still fell to California on Wednesday, 76-65. The loss extended Georgia Tech’s losing streak to 11 straight games.

Jaeden Mustaf added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets (11-19, 2-15 Atlantic Coast Conference), which led 36-32 at halftime. Lamar Washington finished with 8 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals for Georgia Tech, which did not qualify for this year’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte. Dai Dai Ames scored 18 points and Lee Dort scored 16 points, leading the Bears to their fourth win in the last five games. John Camden added 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Chris Bell scored 10 for Cal. The Bears overcame 21% shooting (5-of-24) from 3-point range, including 0-for-12 in the first half. Cal outscored the Yellow Jackets 20-7 between 15:40 remaining in the game to 8:46 left and led 62-48. The Yellow Jackets were held without a field goal over the final 4:53 of the ballgame.

The last time the Bears (21-9, 9-8) posted a 20-win regular season was 2015-16, when the Bears won 22 games before postseason play. That was also the last time the Bears earned an NCAA Tournament berth in a season which Cal finished 23-6 overall.