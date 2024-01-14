Georgia Tech, Brent Key make coaching hires official

After successful stints as defensive coordinator at Duke and co-defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, Santucci joins Tech’s staff after leading the Duke defense in 2023. The Blue Devils had the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing 19 points per game, which was good for 16th nationally.

Duke also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense and red-zone defense.

Santucci was a nominee for the 2023 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach.

Before his lone season at Duke, Santucci spent three seasons at Texas A&M (2020-22), serving as linebackers coach for all three seasons and as co-defensive coordinator in his final campaign with the Aggies, in 2022.

Pope spent the past four seasons (2020-23) as defensive line coach at Memphis, which included being elevated to defensive run-game coordinator in his final season with the Tigers.

Simpson, who is from Marietta and has more than 30 years of coaching experience at the high school, college and NFL levels, joins Tech’s staff after spending two seasons at Duke, where he coached the defensive line while also serving as co-defensive coordinator in 2022 and associate head coach for defense in 2023.

Simpson’s coaching experience also includes two seasons in the ACC as assistant head coach and defensive line coach at Miami. He has three seasons of NFL coaching experience with the Falcons, beginning as a defensive assistant in 2017, followed by two seasons as the defensive line coach (2019-20).

Simpson was one of the more successful coaches in Georgia high school football history, compiling a 164-12 (.932) record, winning seven state championships and appearing in 10 consecutive state title games in 12 seasons as the coach at Buford.