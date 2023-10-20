Georgia Tech-Boston College: TV, online, radio information

Saturday’s game at home against Boston College offers a chance to see if the Yellow Jackets can build on the momentum gained from the fumble recovery and the long touchdown pass. This game is critical to the Jackets’ bowl chances, with a loss possibly dooming those chances.

The roller-coaster ride that has been Tech’s season continues at noon Saturday.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: Noon ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 3-3 (2-1 ACC), Boston College 3-3 (1-2)

Television: ACC Network will televise the game. Chris Cotter will handle play-by-play, with Mark Herzlich as the analyst and Sherree Burruss as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 193 (Tech) and Ch. 194 (Boston College).

Online: RamblinWreck.com.