Georgia Tech-Boston College: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech begins the second half of its regular season with a .500 record, thanks to an exciting last-second victory in Miami before the bye week, when Tech said, “Thank you very much” after the gift of a bad decision by Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal.
Saturday’s game at home against Boston College offers a chance to see if the Yellow Jackets can build on the momentum gained from the fumble recovery and the long touchdown pass. This game is critical to the Jackets’ bowl chances, with a loss possibly dooming those chances.
The roller-coaster ride that has been Tech’s season continues at noon Saturday.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Time: Noon ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 3-3 (2-1 ACC), Boston College 3-3 (1-2)
Television: ACC Network will televise the game. Chris Cotter will handle play-by-play, with Mark Herzlich as the analyst and Sherree Burruss as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 193 (Tech) and Ch. 194 (Boston College).
Online: RamblinWreck.com.
