Georgia Tech-Boston College kickoff announced

The ACC announced Monday a kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s next home game.

On Oct. 21, Tech will host Boston College, a matchup that has been scheduled for noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The contest will be broadcast live by the ACC Network.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC) have not had a game begin before 3 p.m. this season. The Sept. 9 affair with South Carolina State, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., was delayed more than two hours due to inclement weather.

Tech has previously had two games this season broadcast by the ACC Network and a third shown on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College (3-3, 1-2 ACC) is off this week after a 27-24 victory at Army on Saturday. The Eagles also have wins over Virginia and Holy Cross.

The Yellow Jackets have beaten Boston College in seven out of the previous 10 matchups between the two programs in a series that dates to 1972. The Eagles last made a trip to Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2012.

Tech is also off this week after beating No. 17 Miami 23-20 on the road.