Georgia Tech-Boston College kickoff announced

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech
By
11 minutes ago
X

The ACC announced Monday a kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s next home game.

On Oct. 21, Tech will host Boston College, a matchup that has been scheduled for noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The contest will be broadcast live by the ACC Network.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC) have not had a game begin before 3 p.m. this season. The Sept. 9 affair with South Carolina State, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., was delayed more than two hours due to inclement weather.

Tech has previously had two games this season broadcast by the ACC Network and a third shown on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College (3-3, 1-2 ACC) is off this week after a 27-24 victory at Army on Saturday. The Eagles also have wins over Virginia and Holy Cross.

The Yellow Jackets have beaten Boston College in seven out of the previous 10 matchups between the two programs in a series that dates to 1972. The Eagles last made a trip to Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2012.

Tech is also off this week after beating No. 17 Miami 23-20 on the road.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file

‘They all went away:’ Why some foreign farmworkers end up leaving the fields7h ago

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

UPDATED: Electors, ex-DOJ official appeal to move RICO case to fed court
30m ago

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines today
3h ago

Credit: Portman Holdings

Take a look at Portman’s vertical vision for Amsterdam Walk
4h ago

Credit: Portman Holdings

Take a look at Portman’s vertical vision for Amsterdam Walk
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ga. agencies seek more health spending, raises and reversal of cuts by lawmakers
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mixed results as Georgia Tech reaches halfway point of season
1h ago
The knee not taken: 5 things learned from Georgia Tech’s dramatic win
23h ago
Georgia Tech pulls off a ‘Miracle in Miami’
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
16h ago
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top