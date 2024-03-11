Georgia Tech baseball weekly report

Streak: Won 4

Rank: N/A

RPI: 198

Last Week (4-1)

Tuesday: Lost to Northeastern 7-0

Friday: Beat Youngstown State 15-5

Saturday: Beat Youngstown State 16-6; Beat Youngstown State 17-7

Sunday: Beat Youngstown State 18-2

This Week

Tuesday: at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Friday: vs. North Carolina State, 6 p.m.

Saturday: vs. North Carolina State, 4 p.m.

Sunday: vs. North Carolina State, 1 p.m.

Week in review

The Jackets beat up on still-winless Youngstown State in a four-game series by a combined score of 66-20 over 30 innings. Tech actually had to rally in the opener down 5-4 at the seventh-inning stretch.

For the series, Tech had 17 extra-base hits, hit .448 and stole 10 bases. Carson Kerce, a freshman third baseman, hit .727 and drove in six runs in three games while right fielder Parker Brosius totaled 10 RBIs.

Tech’s week did not start well when it took a 7-0 loss to Northeastern. The Jackets were held to five hits and left 11 men on base while two of the Huskies’ seven runs were unearned.

Week ahead

Tech heads south down I-75 to face a Mercer team that started the season 9-1 before dropping 2 of 3 to the same Northeastern team that beat Tech. Those results ended up being part of a four-game losing streak that was snapped thanks to a 4-1 win by the Bears at Oklahoma State.

Mercer went 33-25 last season and beat Tech 7-6 in Macon (in a game that was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to inclement weather).

Tech will return to Russ Chandler Stadium to open ACC play starting Friday. North Carolina State (12-2, 3-0 ACC) comes to town for a three-game series and could be riding a 10-game winning streak if it can knock off North Carolina Greensboro on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack were 36-21 last season and went 1-2 in the Columbia (S.C.) Regional.