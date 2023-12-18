Georgia Tech backup quarterback to transfer

Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Gibson announced Monday via a social media post that he plans to transfer out of the program.
Gibson, a 6-foot-3, 197-pound graduate of Johns Creek High School, did not play this season as a third-string QB behind starter Haynes King and backup Zach Pyron. Gibson played in six games in 2022, starting three, threw for 589 yards and a touchdown. He went 13-for-18 for 174 yards in Tech’s win over North Carolina and then recorded a season-best 191 passing yards against Georgia.
In three seasons at Akron, Gibson played in 17 games and completed 226 of 370 passes for 2,471 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Gibson joins his younger brother and offensive lineman Tyler Gibson, running back Jamie Felix, defensive back Kenan Johnson, defensive end Kyle Kennard, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis, linebacker Ashton Heflin, offensive lineman Elias Cloy and defensive linemen Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore, Malcolm Pugh and Bryston Dixon as players who departed Tech.
Six players in the portal have announced their intent to become Jackets in 2024: tight end Ryland Goede (Mississippi State), offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (Middle Tennessee), tight end Jackson Hawes (Yale), linebacker Jackson Hamilton (Louisville) and cornerbacks Warren Burrell (Tennessee) and Syeed Gibbs (Rhode Island).
