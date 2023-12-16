Georgia Tech assistant coach Terry Parker leaves program

Georgia Tech men’s basketball announced Saturday that assistant coach Terry Parker Jr. no longer is with the program.
Parker was hired in April after three seasons at Alabama-Birmingham. The Redan High and Louisiana Tech graduate signed a contract that was to expire April 25, 2025. Parker is making an annual salary of $300,000.
“It’s just great to have the opportunity to be at Georgia Tech and help restore this program back to its rightful place in ACC basketball,” Parker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June.
Associate director of player personnel B.J. Elder was elevated to assistant coach for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
“(Parker) has had to cut his teeth and work his way up,” Stoudamire said in a statement when announcing his staff in May. “He’s unassuming in his ways, but he’s well respected in coaching circles. In talking with people, everything I’ve heard is positive. He exudes everything I look for in a coach, on and off the court. Relationships are powerful in this business, and he has them. I really look forward to being around him and watching him ascend in this profession.”
