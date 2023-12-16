Georgia Tech assistant coach Terry Parker leaves program

Georgia Tech men’s basketball announced Saturday that assistant coach Terry Parker Jr. no longer is with the program.

Parker was hired in April after three seasons at Alabama-Birmingham. The Redan High and Louisiana Tech graduate signed a contract that was to expire April 25, 2025. Parker is making an annual salary of $300,000.

“It’s just great to have the opportunity to be at Georgia Tech and help restore this program back to its rightful place in ACC basketball,” Parker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June.