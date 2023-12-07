Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG finished the season 10-0. Alo-Tupuola helped the Ascenders rush for 145.7 yards per game and total 309.9 yards of offense per game.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff went 9-4 this season. Boyd was a South Carolina Football Coaches Association player of the week in October, received a game ball from the Charleston Post and Courier in November and was invited to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Edna Karr finished the season 10-2 after a playoff loss to Acadiana. Butler was part of a Cougars defense that held opponents to 16.4 points per game.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins finished the season 9-4 after a playoff loss to Creekside. Canion had six catches for 97 yards in his final prep games.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla finished the season 11-1. Chandler had 36 receptions for 669 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had two carries for 23 yards, threw an 81-yard touchdown pass and had 15 tackles and an interception on defense.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe finished his senior season with 39 tackles (14 for a loss), four sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd helped the Panthers, who finished 7-4 this season, rush for 144.4 yards per game and total 278.4 yards of offense per game.

Cedric Franklin (CB; Kell): Franklin had 26 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions, blocked a punt and scored a touchdown for the Longhorns, who went 9-2 this season. As a quarterback, Franklin was 11-for-14 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin and Bibb County finished the season 10-2. Griffin helped the Bobcats defense hold opponents to 17.1 points per game and 58.9 rushing yards per contest.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist ended the season at 12-2 after losing to County Central in the semifinals of the state playoffs. A two-way player, Harpring has eight carries for 80 yards and 20 receptions for 228 yards and three touchdowns on offense. On defense, Harpring has 44 tackles (six for a loss), 10 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, three pass breakups and 12 quarterback hurries.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne had 50 receptions for 737 yards and seven TD catches to go with 37 carries for 239 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Horne also had 383 return yards, threw a 4-yard touchdown pass, made three tackles and made an interception for the Eagles, who ended their season at 13-1.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 186-for-249 passing and has thrown for 2,886 yards and 19 touchdowns. Knowles also has 27 runs for 146 yards and eight scores. The Dragons (13-1) face DeSoto on Saturday in the semifinals of the state playoffs at Allen Stadium in Allen, Texas.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox missed the end of the 2023 season with a knee injury. He had 46 carries for 498 yards and eight rushing touchdowns to go with four catches for 69 yards for the Panthers, who ended their season at 7-4. Maddox also made 22 tackles (5.5 for a loss), two sacks, two interceptions and recovered a fumble on defense.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia finished the season at 10-2. Marshall had 47 tackles (14 for a loss) and a sack for the Bulldogs.

Harrison Moore (OL; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Moore and the Dragons (13-1) face DeSoto on Saturday in the semifinals of the state playoffs at Allen Stadium in Allen, Texas. Moore is helping his team’s offense rush for 262.8 yards per game and score 54.6 points per contest.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): Philo has thrown for 4,276 yards on 297-of-429 passing. The senior has thrown 53 touchdown passes and been intercepted eight times. Philo also has rushed 70 times for 526 yards and scored 13 rushing touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines (13-1) face Swainsboro at 4 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Class A Division I state championship game.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince and the Red Terrors finished their season at 8-3. Prince had at least seven touchdown receptions this season and finished his prep career with more than 1,000 yards receiving. Prince received all-region honors as a wide receiver.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine finished the season 4-8. Pritchett had two interceptions in two of his team’s final three regular-season games.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs and Hiram finished the season with a 9-3 record. Riggs helped the Hiram offense average 39.4 points and 280.8 rushing yards per game.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston, S.C.): Stevenson made 26 tackles, was credited with defending 10 passes, recovered one fumble and intercepted two passes for the Iron Horses, who ended their season 10-2. Stevenson also had 12 rushes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 311 yards and six scores.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross finished the season at 9-3. Young had five receptions for 53 yards in his final game, a loss to Acadiana on Nov. 25 in the state playoffs.