Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth finished its season at 4-6. Ajidahun was part of an offensive line that helped the Wildcats average 150.7 rushing yards and 323.1 total yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 852 yards rushing on 101 carries and has scored 23 times on the ground. He also has 11 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr has made 44 tackles (three for a loss) and two interceptions. The Eagles (10-1) travel to Perry on Friday for the second round of the state playoffs.

Blake Belin (DL; Cardinal Haynes; New York): Belin had 31 tackles, three of which were for a loss, in six games this season. The Cardinals finished their season 7-4.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 36 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns. The Hurricanes (11-0) host Starr’s Mill on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 11-0 and host Brentwood Academy on Friday in the semifinals of the state playoffs. In a 45-6 victory over Memphis University School last week, Bryson helped Baylor to 505 yards of total offense, including 164 on the ground.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Canales is part of an offense rushing for 158.3 yards per game and totaling 242.6 yards of offense per game. The Astros (8-3) host Calhoun on Saturday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 42 tackles (eight for a loss), 10 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries, has defended nine passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for the Lions who finished the regular season 8-2. Hebron Christian hosts Lovett on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback, had 76 completions for 816 yards and seven touchdowns and 108 carries for 674 yards and 11 TDs. He also has 34 tackles and four interceptions on defense. Lumpkin finished its season 7-4.

Fenix Felton (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Eagles Landing Christian went 2-8 this season.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 48 tackles (26 for a loss), 23 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (10-1) who host Norcross on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 62 tackles (nine for a loss), six sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (7-3) host Providence Christian Academy on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL forcing Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Hasenhuetl helped the Eagles (11-2) claim the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship with a 42-39 win over Providence Day (N.C.). The championship was the first in school history.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 97 tackles (15 for a loss) and 9.5 sacks. Spruce Creek is 8-3 and travels to Lake Mary on Friday in the state playoffs.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay and the Bruins went 4-7 this season.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has 21 receptions for 457 yards and eight touchdowns as well as 193 kick-return yards. Penson is Sandy Creek’s punter as well and has 14 kicks for 538 yards. Sandy Creek (10-1) hosts LaGrange on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Playing both ways, Petty has 48 tackles (five for a loss) and four sacks on defense. The Paladins are 8-2 and host Kings Ridge Christian on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell has 1,019 yards on 90 carries (an 11.3 yards per attempt average) and 12 touchdowns. He also has 17 catches for 295 yards and five scores as well as seven completions for 220 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Powell has 27 tackles (one for a loss), three fumble recoveries and an interception. Powell and the Pirates are 8-3 and travel to Brooks County on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche has 31 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns. The Blue Wave (8-1) are off until hosting New Canaan on Nov. 28.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has nine receptions for 134 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 31 tackles (12 for a loss), five sacks and a fumble recovery. Wesleyan (9-2) travels to Christian Heritage on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.