Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will look at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 26 high school seniors committed toward the 2024 signing class, a class currently ranked 30th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Khamani Alexander (RB; Belen Jesuit Prep; Miami): Alexander and Belen Jesuit Prep (2-3) travel to Southwest Miami on Saturday. Alexander has 23 carries for 188 yards in three games for the Wolverines.

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG are 4-0 on the season and travel to Bartram Trail on Oct. 6. Alo-Tupuola is helping the Ascenders rush for 167.5 yards per game and total 340.3 yards of offense per game.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff is 4-1 this season and is coming off a 35-8 triumph at Barnwell. Boyd was credited with six tackles (two for a loss) and named the Aiken (S.C.) Standard’s player of the week for his efforts. Silver Bluff hosts Fox Creek on Friday.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Karr have outscored opponents 153-30 in four wins this season and travel to Brother Martin on Friday. Butler had a key fumble recovery in the fourth quarter last week in a win over St. Augustine.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins is 2-3 and hosts Ola on Friday. Canion had a 45-yard touchdown reception last Friday in a 41-7 loss to Houston County.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla are 5-0 and travel to Tallahassee Rickards on Friday. Chandler has 15 receptions for 331 yards and four scores this season. He also has two carries for 23 yards, has thrown an 81-yard touchdown pass and has three tackles on defense.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe and Moline are 2-3 this season and travel to East Moline United on Friday. Depaepe stopped a fake punt with a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble last week in a win over Rock Island.

Marcus Downs (DL; Riverside; Greer, S.C.): Downs has 21 tackles (four for a loss) and two sacks having played four games for the 3-3 Warriors. Riverside travels to Wade Hampton on Friday.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd is helping the Panthers (4-1) rush for 182.4 yards per game. Parkview travels to South Gwinnett on Friday.

Demontrae Gaston (ATH; Pensacola Catholic; Pensacola, Fla.): Gaston has 21 tackles (five for a loss) and has forced two fumbles in three games for the 3-1 Crusaders. Pensacola Catholic hosts rival Pensacola on Friday.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are 5-0 and travel to Central Gwinnett on Friday. Greco has 19 catches for 256 yards and six receiving touchdowns, five carries for 21 yards, has thrown a 4-yard pass and totaled 78 return yards. He also has seven tackles on defense.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin helped the Bibb County defense hold Sipsey Valley to 43 rushing yards in a 42-21 win last week. Bibb County is 5-0 and travels to Andalusia to face fellow Tech commit Landen Marshall on Friday.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist (4-1) have won four in a row and travel to undefeated Dunwoody on Friday. In a win over Blessed Trinity on Sept. 15, Harpring had a sack and a pass breakup on defense.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne has 33 receptions for 485 yards and three TD catches to go along with 14 carries for 65 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Horne also has 241 return yards and has thrown a 4-yard touchdown pass for the 6-0 Eagles who travel to Charlotte Christian on Friday.

CJ Jackson (LB; Tucker): Jackson and Tucker (2-3) host Decatur on Friday. Jackson has seven tackles (six of which have been for a loss), four sacks, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries in three games for the Tigers.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 65-for-92 passing and has thrown for 967 yards and eight touchdowns. Knowles also has 10 runs for 51 yards and three scores in four games played. The Dragons (5-0) travel to Keller on Oct. 5.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox has 38 carries for 439 yards and eight rushing touchdowns for the 4-1 Panthers. He has also made 22 tackles (5 1/2 for a loss), two sacks, two interceptions and recovered a fumble on defense. Parkview is at South Gwinnett on Friday.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia are 5-0 this season and host fellow Tech commit Trashun Griffin and Bibb County on Friday. Marshall has 18 tackles (six for a loss) for the Bulldogs.

Jaedon Matthews (RB; Saguaro; Scottsdale, Ariz.): Matthews has 41 carries for 263 yards for the 3-2 Sabercats. He has scored six times on the ground and has 11 receptions for 140 yards and two receiving TDs in four games played. Saguaro travels to Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial on Friday.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): In six games for PAC, Philo has thrown for 1,926 yards on 134 of 198 passing. The senior has completed 25 touchdown passes and been picked off just three times. Philo has also rushed 41 times for 263 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines (6-0) travel to Mary Persons on Friday.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince has four touchdown receptions this season and he and the Red Terrors (4-1) travel to Effingham County on Friday.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine are 2-2 and travel to Jesuit on Friday.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs has helped lead Hiram to a 5-0 record and lead an offense that is averaging 45.2 points per game. The Hornets, who also average 262.8 rushing yards per game, travel to Dalton on Friday.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson has 16 tackles, has been credited with defending six passes, has recovered a fumble and has made an interception for the 6-0 Iron Horses. Stevenson also has eight rushes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Philip Simmons hosts Beaufort on Friday.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross are 4-0. Young has 16 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns this season. The Tigers play John Curtis Christian on Friday.

Lane Wadle (TE; Greenfield-Central School; Greenfield, Ind.): Wadle has nine receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns for the 5-1 Cougars. He also has four tackles, including one for a loss, and a fumble recovery on defense.