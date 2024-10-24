Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL; Duluth): Duluth is 4-3 after a loss to Peachtree Ridge on Oct. 9. Ajidahun is part of an offensive line helping the Wildcats, who travel to Brookwood on Friday, average 157.5 rushing yards and 315.3 total yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S; Eastside): Barr has 732 yards rushing on 86 carries and has scored 18 times on the ground. He also has 11 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr has made 37 tackles (three for a loss) and an interception. The Eagles (8-1) end their regular season with a trip to Cedar Shoals on Friday.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 32 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. The Hurricanes (9-0) end their regular season by hosting Hiram on Friday.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 8-0 and travel to Montgomery Bell Academy on Friday. In a 48-7 win last week over St. Pius (Mo.), Bryson helped the Baylor offense score five touchdowns on five first-half drives.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass is 6-2 and has won four in a row, outscoring its opponents 170-42 over that stretch. Canales is part of an offense now rushing for 194.3 yards per game. The Astros travel to Mount Zion-Jonesboro on Friday.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 20 tackles (four for a loss), four sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, has forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for the Lions (7-1) who travel to Franklin County on Friday.

Kamron Cullins (DL; North Cobb): Cullins and North Cobb are 8-0 and are at Etowah on Friday. Cullins had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown last week against Cherokee.

Rasean Dinkins (S; Warner Robins): Dinkins and the Warriors (6-2) travel to Ware County on Friday. Dinkins had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last week at New Hampstead.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback, has 68 completions for 689 yards and six touchdowns and 79 carries for 603 yards and 10 TDs. He also has 25 tackles and an interception on defense. Lumpkin County (5-3) travels to Dawson County on Friday.

Fenix Felton (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Eagles Landing is 2-6 and travels to Stockbridge on Friday.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 29 tackles (12 for a loss), 17 quarterback hurries, six sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (5-1) who are at South Gwinnett on Friday.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 45 tackles (one for a loss), three sacks and eight quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (5-3) host East Jackson on Friday.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL forcing Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 7-2 and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line helping the team average 117.9 rushing yards per game and 226.1 passing yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee concludes its regular season by hosting the Cannon School (N.C.) on Friday.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 58 tackles (10 for a loss) and 7.5 sacks. Spruce Creek is 5-2 and travels to Flagler Palm Coast on Friday.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay and the Bruins are 3-5 and host Camden on Friday.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has 21 receptions for 457 yards and eight touchdowns as well as 193 kick return yards. Penson is Sandy Creek’s punter as well and has 14 kicks for 538 yards. Sandy Creek (8-0) travels to Mary Persons on Friday.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Playing both ways, Petty has 34 tackles (four for a loss) and three sacks on defense. The Paladins are 6-2 and are at Wesleyan on Friday.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell has 540 yards on 53 carries (a 10.2 yards per attempt average) and six touchdowns. He also has 17 catches for 295 yards and five scores. On defense, Powell has 23 tackles (one for a loss), three fumble recoveries and an interception. Powell and the Pirates are 5-3 and travel to Pelham on Friday.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche had a 35-yard touchdown reception in Darien’s 14-0 win over St. Joseph last week. The Blue Wave (4-1) travel to Ludlowe on Saturday.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has eight receptions for 102 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 25 tackles (eight for a loss) and three sacks. Wesleyan (7-1) hosts Fellowship Christian on Friday.