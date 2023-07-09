Four-star Charleston cornerback commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech added a 22nd commitment to its 2024 signing class Sunday when Troy Stevenson announced his verbal pledge to the Yellow Jackets.

A four-star defensive back, Stevenson chose Tech over Miami (Fla.) and Virginia Tech. He’s the third-highest rated Tech commit, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the third four-star recruit to commit to coach Brent Key’s first signing class.

Stevenson (6-foot, 165) also reportedly has scholarship offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee, among others. He took an official visit to Tech in June.

At Philip Simmons High School in Charleston, S.C., Stevenson caught 19 passes for 443 yards and six touchdowns on offense and had 22 tackles and a pair of interceptions on defense in becoming an all-state selection as a junior. Stevenson made four picks as a sophomore.

Stevenson also competes in track and field in the long jump and 100-meter dash.

Tech now has the No. 25-ranked class nationally and No. 5 class in the ACC according to the 247Sports Composite.