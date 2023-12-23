Forward Darrion Sutton commits to Georgia Tech

According to the 247Sports Composite, Sutton is a four-star prospect and reportedly had nearly 40 scholarship offers. He was offered a scholarship by Stoudamire in May and took a recruiting visit to Tech in September. Sutton also took recruiting visits to Missouri and Michigan.

Playing for Team RWE, Sutton is averaging 9.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The St. Charles, Mo., native played for the Gateway City Elite in Missouri before moving to Colorado to play for Accelerated Prep and then to Atlanta.

Sutton participated in the NBPA Top 100 and Pangos All-American camps over the summer.

Stoudamire now has a three-member recruiting class for the 2024-25 season in Mustaf, Sutton (who has not officially signed) and center Cole Kirouac.