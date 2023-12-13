Former Stanford, Arkansas commit Kai Greer now pledged to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s 2024 signing class grew again Tuesday when Kai Greer announced his commitment to Tech in a social media post.

A 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman, Greer had previously committed to Stanford in June and then Arkansas in August. He announced Dec. 4 he was longer planning on playing for the Razorbacks.

At Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw, N.C., Greer was named to the Charlotte Observer’s all-county team for Union (N.C.) County and was a WSOC-TV Big 22 selection ahead of the 2023 season. Greer is considered a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the 19th-best player in the state of North Carolina.