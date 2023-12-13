Former Stanford, Arkansas commit Kai Greer now pledged to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (right) celebrates with tight end Brett Seither. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (right) celebrates with tight end Brett Seither. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By
1 minute ago

Georgia Tech’s 2024 signing class grew again Tuesday when Kai Greer announced his commitment to Tech in a social media post.

A 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman, Greer had previously committed to Stanford in June and then Arkansas in August. He announced Dec. 4 he was longer planning on playing for the Razorbacks.

At Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw, N.C., Greer was named to the Charlotte Observer’s all-county team for Union (N.C.) County and was a WSOC-TV Big 22 selection ahead of the 2023 season. Greer is considered a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the 19th-best player in the state of North Carolina.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Jackets

Tech, Arkansas, Stanford, Boston College, Central Florida, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech are among the schools that have reportedly offered Greer a scholarship.

Greer is the 24th high school senior to commit to Tech’s 2024 signing class, a class which ranks 36th nationally and seventh among ACC teams.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
sa