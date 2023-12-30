Florida State defensive lineman commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech strengthened its defensive front Saturday.

Ayobami Tifase, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman announced via a social-media post that he intends to transfer to Tech. Tifase spent the past two seasons at Florida State.

A Baltimore native, Tifase did not play for the Seminoles in 2022. This season he played in three games and was credited with making one tackles in a win against Virginia Tech.