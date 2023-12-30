Florida State defensive lineman commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech strengthened its defensive front Saturday.
Ayobami Tifase, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman announced via a social-media post that he intends to transfer to Tech. Tifase spent the past two seasons at Florida State.
A Baltimore native, Tifase did not play for the Seminoles in 2022. This season he played in three games and was credited with making one tackles in a win against Virginia Tech.
Tifase had more than a dozen scholarship offers out of Concordia Prep in Maryland.
Tech now has nine incoming transfers toward the 2024 roster. Tifase would join former Georgia linebacker EJ Lightsey, former Mississippi State tight end Ryland Goede, (Mississippi State), former Middle Tennessee offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge, former Yale tight end Jackson Hawes, former Tennessee cornerback Warren Burrell, former Rhode Island cornerback Syeed Gibbs, former Louisville linebacker Jackson Hamilton and former Furman defensive lineman Jack Barton.
Tech’s outgoing transfer total is now at 18: quarterback Zach Gibson, defensive backs Kenan Johnson, Kenyatta Watson and KJ Wallace, defensive end Kyle Kennard, defensive tackle D’Quan Douse, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis, linebackers Ashton Heflin and Trenilyas Tatum, offensive linemen Paul Tchio, Tyler Gibson, Elias Cloy and defensive linemen Noah Collins, Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore, Malcolm Pugh, Etinosa Reuben and Bryston Dixon as players who have decided to depart Tech.
About the Author