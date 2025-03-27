Breaking: UPDATE: Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5
Five Georgia Tech women’s basketball players intend to transfer

Freshman Dani Carnegie of Georgia Tech drives to the basketball against Mississippi State on Dec. 4, 2024 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. (Photo by Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Freshman Dani Carnegie of Georgia Tech drives to the basketball against Mississippi State on Dec. 4, 2024 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. (Photo by Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)
33 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech women’s program could be losing at least five players off its current roster.

Dani Carnegie, Rusne Augustinaite, Ariadna Termis, Tianna Thompson and Gabby Grooms all reportedly entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. That quintet was part of Tech’s team that was 22-11 this season and lost Friday to Richmond in the NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles.

Carnegie averaged 12.9 points and shot 33.5% on 3-point shots as a freshman in 2024-25. The 5-foot-9 guard from Grayson High School is a former four-star recruit. Six times this season Carnegie scored 20 points, including 29 in a win over Virginia in January.

From Lithuania, Augustinaite scored 5.2 points per game over 26 contests this season. She appeared in 33 games and made 17 starts as a freshman and averaged 10.8 points per game.

Thompson, a freshman, played in 21 games and averaged four points per game. In February she scored a career-high 19 points against Florida State.

Grooms played in only 11 games for the Yellow Jackets during her freshman season with Tech. She played more than 10 minutes in only three of those contests.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

