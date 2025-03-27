Five Georgia Tech women’s basketball players intend to transfer

The Georgia Tech women’s program could be losing at least five players off its current roster.

Dani Carnegie, Rusne Augustinaite, Ariadna Termis, Tianna Thompson and Gabby Grooms all reportedly entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. That quintet was part of Tech’s team that was 22-11 this season and lost Friday to Richmond in the NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles.

Carnegie averaged 12.9 points and shot 33.5% on 3-point shots as a freshman in 2024-25. The 5-foot-9 guard from Grayson High School is a former four-star recruit. Six times this season Carnegie scored 20 points, including 29 in a win over Virginia in January.