Aflac Kickoff game reps ring opening bell at Stock Market Friday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By AJC Staff
Updated 10 minutes ago
X

Ahead of the opening weekend of the college football season, a delegation from Georgia was on hand to ring the opening bell at the Stock Market on Friday.

A delegation including Gov. Brian Kemp and representatives of the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium joined the ceremony that at the New York Stock Exchange just ahead of the market’s opening at 9:30 a.m.

Others scheduled to participate are: Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue, Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO Gary Stokan, Georgia Institute of Technology representatives President Ángel Cabrera and Athletic Director J Batt, University of Louisville representatives President Kim Schatzel and Athletic Director Josh Heird, along with AMB Sports and Entertainment President Tim Zulawski.

Georgia Tech and Louisville will play in the game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Author

AJC Staff
A Georgia woman's audacious plan: Build longest U.S. paved bike trail
