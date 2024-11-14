What media observers are saying about Georgia-Tennessee and its playoff implications

Georgia is in this position after suffering a humbling 28-10 loss on the road to Ole Miss on Saturday. The win propelled the Rebels up the ranks and ahead of Georgia, into the No. 11 spot.

If the Bulldogs are to improve and build off of last week’s defeat, quarterback Carson Beck would be a big reason why.

Beck had two more turnovers in the loss to Ole Miss, now pushing his season-long total up to 14. He’s tossed 12 interceptions, leading the SEC in that category.

There are explanations for Beck’s struggles, including a banged-up offensive line to go with a paper-thin wide receiver group.

But at the end of the day, Beck can’t keep turning the ball over.

“Beck’s regression from an accuracy and error standpoint is jarring as the Bulldogs try to revive their CFP push,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg said.

“It seems like Beck’s just been taking too many chances,” Rittenberg said an SEC defensive assistant told him. “It’s almost like he knows he’s got a good arm, knows he’s got a strong arm, but he’s doing some things he probably shouldn’t do. He’s not always throwing it on time.’”

Not helping matters will be a Tennessee defense that ranks among the best in the country. The Volunteers rank in the top 10 in scoring defense and yards per play allowed.

Of course, the Volunteers haven’t been great on the road this season, losing to Arkansas in their most recent road game.

“Tennessee’s defense will pressure him again Saturday. That causes me to lean Tennessee’s direction slightly, but the Vols have problems, too,” CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli wrote. “Their passing attack hasn’t been nearly as prolific as anticipated, and they’ve been extremely one-dimensional on offense. They’re also facing a defense that’s been very good at stopping that dimension all year.”

Injuries could play a big part in Saturday’s game. Georgia’s starting running back Trevor Etienne is listed as questionable as he deals with a rib injury, while Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has a concussion.

Tennessee has listed him as questionable for the game. In the event he can’t play, Gaston Moore would start for the Volunteers.

“Nico’s such a high-level athlete and some of the runs he’s made, I knew the kid was a great thrower, but I didn’t know he was this kind of athlete,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And hitting the speeds, he’s hitting GPS-wise. And they made a run on Alabama that was really elite. So, just recognizing his skill set is a lot and trying to prepare for kind of two guys, you know, because philosophically I don’t know how they’ll approach it with the other quarterback.”