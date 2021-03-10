Triumphant return for Georgia pitcher Jonathan Cannon

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs finally got a look at Jonathan Cannon, and they liked what they saw.
Cannon, a 6-foot-6, 207-pound sophomore from Alpharetta, was set to take on the role as Georgia’s ace starter this season. But a long bout of mononucleosis kept him out of the lineup until Tuesday. Coach Scott Stricklin started Cannon against Georgia Southern but on a strict two-inning limit.
Cannon came through unscathed and actually earned the win as the Bulldogs got a run in the first inning and never trailed on the way to a 5-2 victory.
“It was great to see Jonathan back on the mound,” coach Scott Stricklin said. “He gave us two scoreless innings and looked good. It’s a big boost to our team to get him, Ryan Webb and Michael Polk back.”
Cannon’s scoreless work Tuesday kept him perfect for his abbreviated UGA career. He gave up two hits but did not allow a run, extending his scoreless streak as Bulldogs’ pitcher to 13.1 innings. Cannon, who was a closer last season, struck out one and did not have a walk in his two innings of work. Eventually, he is expected to fill the Friday-night starter’s role handled by Emerson Hancock the past two seasons.
Left-hander Charlie Goldstein followed Cannon with four innings of strong work Tuesday in which he gave up four hits but just one run. Ben Anderson and Corey Collins each had three hits and freshman catcher Fernando Gonzalez added two as the Bulldogs (10-3) pounded out 13 hits against Georgia Southern. The Eagles (6-6) were the last team to beat then-No. 2 Georgia in last year’s pandemic-interrupted season.
Georgia opens a three-game set against Lipscomb on Friday at 5 p.m.
On Wednesday, the 18th-ranked UGA softball team (14-2) will host Georgia State (10-7) at Jack Turner Stadium at 6 p.m. The teams met in Atlanta on Feb. 27 with Georgia pitchers Lauren Mathis and Alley Cutting combining for a no-hitter and a 7-0 win.
Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.