Triumphant return for Georgia pitcher Jonathan Cannon

Left-hander Charlie Goldstein followed Cannon with four innings of strong work Tuesday in which he gave up four hits but just one run. Ben Anderson and Corey Collins each had three hits and freshman catcher Fernando Gonzalez added two as the Bulldogs (10-3) pounded out 13 hits against Georgia Southern. The Eagles (6-6) were the last team to beat then-No. 2 Georgia in last year’s pandemic-interrupted season.

Georgia opens a three-game set against Lipscomb on Friday at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, the 18th-ranked UGA softball team (14-2) will host Georgia State (10-7) at Jack Turner Stadium at 6 p.m. The teams met in Atlanta on Feb. 27 with Georgia pitchers Lauren Mathis and Alley Cutting combining for a no-hitter and a 7-0 win.

