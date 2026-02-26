Georgia Bulldogs Daylen Everette primed for NFL combine, leaves Georgia with black jersey regret Everette said he appreciates how Kirby Smart’s practice challenge inspired him to compete. Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette speaks during the Sugar Bowl media day at the Sheraton, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in New Orleans. Georgia and Mississippi play in the 2026 Playoff Quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

INDIANAPOLIS — It turned out all Daylen Everette needed was some added motivation, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart knew just how to light the fire. “It was my first time getting reps with the ones (starters), and I gave up some plays, and he was dogging me out on the mic,” Everette said when asked about his most memorable experience on the practice field of that variety. “He was like, ‘You can’t guard him, (but) you want to play, right? And you can’t even do that, so what are doing?’”

Everette said he remembered going back to his room and calling his mother, saying, “I don’t know if I want to do this anymore.” Until the next day, that is, when Everette had one of his best practices and went on to become a three-year starter who played in 55 games. “It’s the type of coaching that (Smart) applies to each player, the development from the first day of practice to now,” Everette said. “He turned me into the player I am now.”

There’s plenty of film on the Georgia cornerback, to be sure, and at 3 p.m. on Friday, Everette looks to showcase his athleticism in the NFL Combine drills (TV: NFL Network) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“After I run, I want people to know I’m fast,” Everette said. The football part, Everette believes, speaks for itself after four years in Smart’s Georgia football program. RELATED Breaking down the Georgia Bulldogs invited to the NFL Scouting Combine “Georgia is one of the best programs in the country, so when you’re going against the best in practice every day, you have the confidence that you can play against anybody,” Everette said. “I’m a high-energy player and it shows on the film. “When the lights are the brightest, that’s when I play the best, and I can play more than one position, even though I only played boundary (cornerback) at Georgia.” Everette accomplished a great deal in the 55 games he played, winning a CFP Championship in 2022, along with three SEC championship games in 2022, 2024 and 2025.