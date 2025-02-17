Staff changes made for Georgia Bulldogs’ NIL program, Classic City Collective

Potts takes over for Matt Hibbs, who is the executive vice president of Pathway Sports and Entertainment. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports recently reported that Pathway has secured video game NIL agreements from players at Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Texas Tech, Illinois and Wisconsin.

In other staff changes, Steve Drummond is now Georgia’s Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Marketing Officer, according to his updated bio on Georgiadogs.com. In this role, Drummond will be responsible for developing and managing partnerships with brands, donors, and NIL platforms to create opportunities for student-athletes.

Drummond first came to Georgia in October of 2023, working in internal and external communications and developing creative strategy. Prior to that, Drummond worked with the Carolina Panthers.

The moves come just months before the House settlement is ratified, which will introduce revenue sharing into the sport. Schools are expected to share approximately $20.5 million, starting on July 1. That money will come directly from the schools, and NIL deals will come from collectives and function outside of the money doled out in revenue sharing.

The final approval hearing in the House settlement is set for April 7.