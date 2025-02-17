Staff changes made for Georgia Bulldogs’ NIL program, Classic City Collective

Two major personnel changes have been made for the Georgia Bulldogs’ name, image, and likeness program.
Tanner Potts has been named the CEO of the Classic City Collective. He had previously been Georgia’s assistant athletic director of NIL and strategic initiatives, coming to the school in 2022.
“I embrace this new challenge with a lot of enthusiasm,” Potts said in a statement. “We are committed to maintaining a strong partnership with UGA Athletics as we navigate this evolving landscape of collegiate sports. My priority is ensuring that all our decisions are consistent with our mission: to manage resources efficiently while providing ethical and effective support to our student-athletes.”
Potts takes over for Matt Hibbs, who is the executive vice president of Pathway Sports and Entertainment. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports recently reported that Pathway has secured video game NIL agreements from players at Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Texas Tech, Illinois and Wisconsin.
In other staff changes, Steve Drummond is now Georgia’s Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Marketing Officer, according to his updated bio on Georgiadogs.com. In this role, Drummond will be responsible for developing and managing partnerships with brands, donors, and NIL platforms to create opportunities for student-athletes.
Drummond first came to Georgia in October of 2023, working in internal and external communications and developing creative strategy. Prior to that, Drummond worked with the Carolina Panthers.
The moves come just months before the House settlement is ratified, which will introduce revenue sharing into the sport. Schools are expected to share approximately $20.5 million, starting on July 1. That money will come directly from the schools, and NIL deals will come from collectives and function outside of the money doled out in revenue sharing.
The final approval hearing in the House settlement is set for April 7.
About the Author
Keep Reading
A look at Georgia baseball’s revamped roster with its eyes on College World Series
It should be much harder for Georgia baseball to surprise the country in Year Two under coach Wes Johnson.
Featured
Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com
Atlanta IG resigns over ‘threats, bullying, intimidation and harassment’
The government watchdog said she’s been in a bitter feud with Mayor Andre Dickens' administration over the office’s authority
Potential snow is up next on Georgia’s weather roller coaster
Wednesday could bring some snow in North Georgia and a wintry mix in northern parts of metro Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service.
1600-pound great white shark discovered off coasts of Georgia and Florida
A research group tracks a great white shark off the coasts of Georgia and Florida. (Footage: AJC | Ocearch | WRAL News | WSB-TV Sources: USA Today | Ocearch)