Georgia Tech Georgia Tech fires coach Damon Stoudamire after three seasons, source says After a 12-20 record this season, the Yellow Jackets will begin a search for a new head coach. Georgia Tech and coach Damon Stoudamire — pictured during the Yellow Jackets' March 4 game against Cal, their 11th straight loss — finished last in the 18-team ACC this season and missed the ACC Tournament. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

With a calamitous season now in the books, the Damon Stoudamire era at Georgia Tech is over after only three seasons. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the news to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning, following an initial report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

RELATED Opinion: ‘This is the bottom’ for Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire Tech finished its regular season Saturday with its 12th consecutive loss, a 79-76 defeat at Clemson. Tech finished 12-20 overall and 2-16 in the ACC. The loss secured a stand-alone last-place finish in the 18-team ACC, which means the Jackets won’t participate in the 15-team ACC Tournament. The dismissal is the first major personnel decision made by athletic director Ryan Alpert, hired this past June to succeed J Batt. It was Batt who hired Stoudamire in March 2023 from an assistant coaching position with the Boston Celtics before Batt took the AD job at Michigan State, also this past June. Stoudamire finished with a record of 42-55 in his three seasons, including 19-39 in ACC play.

It was the team’s play this season that sealed his fate. After reaching the NIT last year — Tech’s first postseason appearance since going to the NCAA Tournament after winning the ACC Tournament in 2021 under former coach Josh Pastner — the Jackets harbored hopes of achieving more this season.

“I just feel like we have the pieces,” Stoudamire said before the season. Four-star prospect Mouhamed Sylla, tabbed a potential NBA draft pick, looked like he could pair with returning post player Baye Ndongo. But Sylla was not impactful and missed much of the ACC season with an injury. The Jackets struggled to beat Maryland Eastern Shore in the season opener, setting the stage for an entirely underwhelming season. Tech often appeared disjointed on offense and lacked energy. In league games going into the weekend, the Jackets were last in the ACC in turnover percentage and 2-point field-goal percentage, per KenPom. Stoudamire seemed to recognize the challenges facing his team but was not able to change its course. After the Jackets’ 76-65 loss to Cal on Wednesday in the final home game of the season, Stoudamire addressed the depths the season had reached.