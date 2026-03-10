Georgia Bulldogs Georgia RB commitment from Macon County makes telling recruiting decision Noah Parker explains what UGA development, opportunity and coaching means to him. Macon County running back Noah Parker has the University of Georgia among his top five schools. The other schools that made the cut were Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Georgia running back commit Noah Parker was at the Nike Opening in Atlanta on Saturday, where he mentioned a key step in his recruiting. He had been thinking about taking official visits to Auburn and Georgia Tech.

However, a conversation with Georgia changed his thinking. “I think I am going to shut my recruitment down,” Parker said. “I had two schools that I was going to take OVs to and visit. But after that conversation, it really made me change my mind.” RELATED Nation’s No. 1 running back commits to Georgia football Running backs coach Josh Crawford and Parker had a heart-to-heart. “We talked for a minute and he just basically explained a lot from his point of view as a coach,” Parker said.

It was an honest conversation.

“I wouldn’t say he was pretty hot,” Parker said. “But he didn’t like it. He was just saying I was one of the first RBs to commit. He let me commit. I feel like it was pretty big because I am in Georgia. I am an in-state guy and for them to approve me to commit as a running back, I feel like that was big.” “Just from him talking about it, he was pretty passionate about it. He doesn’t want me to leave. He doesn’t want me to go anywhere else. He wants me to stay home in Georgia.” RELATED Kirby Smart gets candid about use of NIL in recruiting for Georgia Parker stressed the overall development in Athens as the prime reason why he likes the program. “They are going to get you to the pros, but you are also going to be a better young man,” he said. “They teach everything. Not just football. Life, too. I just want to be a better person and an elite player.”

The 3-star is ranked as the nation’s No. 52 running back and the No. 710 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite. Parker plays for Class A Macon County, which replaced its head coach this season with Westside-Macon’s longtime coach Sheddrick Risper. There has been some online speculation that Parker might be on the move for his senior season. Parker doesn’t have set plans, he said. RELATED 5-star running back says commitment to UGA isn’t about the money. Here’s why. On Saturday, he also had a lot of thoughts about recent 5-star running back commit Kemon Spell. “He’s a Dawg,” Parker said.