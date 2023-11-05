Georgia wins first SEC Women’s Soccer tournament championship

The winning tally came on an own goal from Arkansas in the seventh minute.

After falling in its three previous finals appearances, Georgia (11-4-5) prevailed despite being outshot by Arkansas (14-4-2) by an 18-7 margin, including a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal.

“I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of these women,” Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine said. “When you think of the adversity that we went through in this tournament and this game, it’s unbelievable. I’m so proud of them.”

Graduate midfielder Croix Bethune led the Bulldogs with two shots and was named SEC Tournament MVP. Bethune was joined on the SEC All-Tournament Team by graduate midfielder Mallie McKenzie, graduate forward Hannah White, and sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Brown, who posted seven saves.

In the seventh minute, McKenzie sent a pass in front of the net. An Arkansas defender hit the ball with her knee for an own goal. Both of Georgia’s goals against Arkansas this year came via own goal.

The NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Selection Show will air Monday at 4 p.m. on NCAA.com. Georgia will learn its opponent and match time for next weekend’s first round.

“Now we know how to win,” McAlpine said of the expections going forward.. “... Now anything is possible. We played a schedule worthy of a champion and now we know how to pull through and get it done. I don’t think anything is impossible at this point.”