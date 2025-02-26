Breaking: Georgia basketball shocks No. 3 Florida in Athens
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia basketball shocks No. 3 Florida in Athens

Georgia fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Athens.(Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Athens.(Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By Jack Leo
45 minutes ago

ATHENS – Georgia’s electric home crowd stormed Stegeman Coliseum at the final buzzer of a 88-83 upset of No. 3 Florida Tuesday night.

An explosive student section donning giveaway Anthony Edwards jerseys flooded UGA’s upgraded hardwood, celebrating the biggest win of Georgia coach Mike White’s tenure in Athens. The Bulldogs (17-11, 5-10 SEC) snapped a 12-game losing streak against the Gators, dating back to March 2, 2019.

It only took Georgia blowing a 26-point lead to kick-start the offense in the final minutes, starting with a Blue Cain 3-pointer. UGA trailed 80-78 with a minute left when Cain nailed Georgia’s first shot in over four minutes.

Asa Newell swatted an alley-oop attempt on the next Gator possession, RJ Godfrey was fouled on the rebound, and the Clemson transfer made two free throws for an 83-80 lead.

Newell and Silas Demary Jr. sank two more free throws each to seal the win as Stegeman erupted.

The Bulldogs shocked the country and took a massive step toward their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2015. UGA likely needs a couple more wins to secure a spot, but an upset of a projected No. 1 seed is nothing to overlook.

Georgia also earned its fourth ranked win this season, adding to defeats of Kentucky, Oklahoma and St. John’s.

UGA’s packed student section got involved immediately after a scorching start from the Bulldogs. UGA made 11 of its first 14 shots, building a 29-10 lead in the first eight minutes.

The lead got as high as 39-13 before the Gators (24-4, 11-4) finally found their footing. Senior guard Will Richard sparked a 10-2 Florida run with a dunk, two 3-pointers and a free throw in 90 seconds of action.

The Gators whittled the lead down to 16 points by the break, but Georgia finished the half strong with 68% shooting and a 19-13 rebounding advantage.

Richard, who finished with an eye-popping 30-point night, kept biting into the Bulldogs’ lead throughout the half. Richard coupled contested 3-pointers with physical finishes in the paint to power the Gators to their first lead of the night.

Top-scorers Newell and Demary silenced the strong showing of Florida fans from the start. Newell threw down a dunk on the opening possession, followed by a strong layup and a midrange jumper from Demary.

Demary led the Bulldogs with 21 points and six rebounds while Newell added 15 points and nine boards of his own.

Georgia will look to add to its closing NCAA Tournament argument with a win at Texas Saturday at 8 p.m.

Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
Georgia vs Florida basketball
1 / 13
Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) shoots against Florida forward Alex Condon (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Athens. The Bulldogs won 88-83. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

About the Author

Jack Leo
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) puts up the ball against Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Georgia recovers from No. 3 Florida's comeback and defeat Gators 88-83 despite Richard's 30 points

46m ago

Georgia hosting No. 2 Florida in final top-10 test of SEC season

Georgia faces the eighth and final top-10 team on its SEC basketball gauntlet Tuesday night.

Georgia basketball letting emotions fuel off-week before crucial SEC finish

Georgia has lost several key games that have boosted other SEC teams into positions that the Bulldogs came one possession short of taking for themselves.

The Latest

Fans cheer during the G - Day game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs AD Josh Brooks: G-Day spring game is still planned

Georgia hosting No. 2 Florida in final top-10 test of SEC season

Georgia baseball moves up in national polls, among SEC juggernauts

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has asked the Trump administration to reinstate funding for a program that benefited agricultural students at historically Black universities like Fort Valley State.

Credit: Screenshot

White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers

The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.

59m ago

New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search

Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.